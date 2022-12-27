Coppell news.jpg
Courtesy of Coppell FD

The Coppell Fire Department responded to a 1 alarm residential working structure fire at approximately 10pm Dec. 22. Crews arrived on scene and reported a working fire in the attic with flames showing from the roof. The temperature outside was 10 degrees with icy conditions caused by water flowing.  Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Farmers Branch Fire Department.

City offers assistance for burst pipes

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments