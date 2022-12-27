The Coppell Fire Department responded to a 1 alarm residential working structure fire at approximately 10pm Dec. 22. Crews arrived on scene and reported a working fire in the attic with flames showing from the roof. The temperature outside was 10 degrees with icy conditions caused by water flowing. Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Farmers Branch Fire Department.
City offers assistance for burst pipes
As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call 972-462-5150.
Moving on to nationals
Coppell ISD high school theatre students recently competed at the Texas Thespian Festival, and 15 of these students are national qualifiers. These students will move on to compete at the International Thespian Festival, which will be held in Indiana in June, 2023.
Qualifiers include Issac Mercado, who qualified in the Short Film category; Anish Kalra, who qualified in the Monologue category; Phoenix Clasby, who qualified in the Monologue category; Elise Howe, who qualified in the Monologue category; Graham Gorman, Tyler Schweitzer and Jude Taylor, who qualified in the Group Acting category; Nadia Fox, CHS9 student, who qualified in the Solo Musical Category; Olivia Willey, who qualified in the Solo Musical category; Jessica Bunting, who qualified in the Solo Musical category; Lauren Beach and Trinity Tackett, who qualified in the Duet Musical category; Mira Daniel and Sid Gunasekaran, who qualified in the Duet Musical category; Mehak Lohiya, who qualified in the Costume Construction category; and Sarah Myers, who qualified in the Stage Management category.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
