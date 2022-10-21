Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coppell is hosting its semi-annual event that allows job seekers to check out several companies and positions in one place, connect with recruiters, and take control of their future from the comfort of their home. The virtual job fair is meant for individuals interested in finding a career they are passionate about at a company they would love. Those interested in attending must register and complete their profile at www.coppell.easyvirtualfair.com before Monday, Oct. 24.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

