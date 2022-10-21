On Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coppell is hosting its semi-annual event that allows job seekers to check out several companies and positions in one place, connect with recruiters, and take control of their future from the comfort of their home. The virtual job fair is meant for individuals interested in finding a career they are passionate about at a company they would love. Those interested in attending must register and complete their profile at www.coppell.easyvirtualfair.com before Monday, Oct. 24.
Gobble Wobble registration
Registration for Coppell’s fourth Annual Coppell Gobble Wobble 5K and Fun Run is open. The event will take place at Andrew Brown Park East starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and participants are welcome to run or walk the 5K, take part in the Fun Run, or participate virtually. Early registration includes a Gobble Wobble T-shirt and will end Monday, Oct. 24. Regular registration ends Friday, Nov. 11, but does not include a T-shirt. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children.
The CORE pumpkin program
Between Monday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 28, Coppell residents can register to have staff from The CORE deliver two dozen mini pumpkins filled with candy to your front yard. For an additional fee, residents can receive a pumpkin bucket with more candy, crafts and prizes. Between Monday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 6, participants can return their pumpkins to The CORE for a refund of $0.50 per pumpkin. This activity is open to Coppell residents only and must register online to participate.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
