Mark your calendars, bring your resume, and get ready to meet representatives from some of the great businesses that call Coppell home during a job fair on Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coppell Conference Center.
Registration is not required to attend the job fair. All businesses located in Coppell are invited to participate in this event. Email the City of Coppell Economic Development staff by June 1 if your business is interested in attending. Visit the Work in Coppell Job Fair page for more information and a list of participating businesses.
Improvements coming to The Duck Pond Park
The Duck Pond Park closed on May 18 for construction. Included in the project are a new walking trail around the entire pond, site grading, pond edge reestablishment, retaining walls, concrete channel lining, playground surface replacement, drainage flume replacements, and landscape and irrigation improvements. For safety purposes the park will be closed during the construction phase. The project has an estimated completion date of December 2023. Please visit the City of Coppell’s Construction Activity page for more information.
National Anthem Auditions
Back for the second year, National Anthem Auditions for Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park are now open. Coppell residents of all ages are invited to audition for a chance to perform in front of the community. The first round of auditions will be video submission only and must be emailed to events@coppelltx.gov by midnight on Monday, June 5. Finalists must be able to attend callbacks at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12, and the winner will be announced via social media at noon on Friday, June 16. View the full list of rules and regulations on the city’s website and submit an audition video today.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
