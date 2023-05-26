Mark your calendars, bring your resume, and get ready to meet representatives from some of the great businesses that call Coppell home during a job fair on Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coppell Conference Center.

Registration is not required to attend the job fair. All businesses located in Coppell are invited to participate in this event. Email the City of Coppell Economic Development staff by June 1 if your business is interested in attending. Visit the Work in Coppell Job Fair page for more information and a list of participating businesses.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

