If you’re interested in giving back this holiday season, there’s still time to help us Make a Child Smile. For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. To participate, visit makeachildsmilecoppell.com by Nov. 30 to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Those needing assistance with choosing an ornament are encouraged to stop by the City Manager’s Office during business hours. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the City Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
Holiday grease roundup
Fats, grease, and oils make for rich, delicious holiday meals, but they can wreak havoc on your home’s pipes and the city sewer system. Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week for your convenience: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.
Winter averaging
Coppell City Council recently approved an amendment to the Water and Sewer Regulations ordinance that switched the billing method for residential sewer service to winter averaging. Winter averaging is a method used to bill residential accounts for sewer service that uses winter months as the basis to calculate a customer’s sewer portion of the utility bill for an entire 12-month billing year. The city started collecting data on November 1, 2022 to calculate each customer’s winter average. Residential customers will see these updates in their water bills beginning on April 1, 2023. For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/winteraverage.
