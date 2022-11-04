The City of Coppell is proud to announce that the Strategic Financial Engagement Department, formerly known as the Finance Department, has been awarded the Certificate of Distinction for its Investment Policy from the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas (GTOT). GTOT awards the certificate for a two-year period. The city first received this award in 2001 and has subsequently been recognized on a biannual basis.
Make A Child Smile 2022 kicks off Nov. 1
For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. In 2021, gifts were purchased for approximately 400 children in Coppell who may not have otherwise received a present. From November 1-30, those wishing to participate can visit www.makeachildsmilecoppell.com to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the City Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, December 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
CISD looking for speakers for New Tech Career Development Day
New Tech High @ Coppell is holding its annual Career Development Day, named "Leap into Action," on Dec. 9 from 8:50 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. New Tech is looking for speakers to share their career experiences and bring an artifact from their workplace that will help students gain insight into different careers. Each session is approximately 45 minutes, including time for questions and answers. If you are interested in speaking at the event, please sign up for a time slot at go.coppellisd.com/NewTechSignUp.
