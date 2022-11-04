Strategic Financial Engagement Department

The City of Coppell is proud to announce that the Strategic Financial Engagement Department, formerly known as the Finance Department, has been awarded the Certificate of Distinction for its Investment Policy from the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas (GTOT). GTOT awards the certificate for a two-year period. The city first received this award in 2001 and has subsequently been recognized on a biannual basis.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments