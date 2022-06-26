Residents are encouraged to join and watchCoppell's ParadeDown Parkway. Residents and businesses are invited to decorate a vehicle, bicycle, or walk along with the patriotic parade on July 4.
All entries are required to have a representative attend a mandatory pre-parade meeting on Monday, June 27 at 6 pm, located at Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd.
Learn more atCelebrateCoppell.com
Red White and Views
Community members are encouraged to dress up their houses or storefronts with their patriotic best for the Red, White and Views Decorating Contest. To apply, visit CelebrateCoppell.com, click "Red, White and Views", and find the application link under "How to Participate." Submissions will be accepted until June 26.
Summer Chamber classics
The Coppell Community Orchestra presents Summer Chamber Classics, in partnership with Prime Music Institute. This concert features incredible world-class musicians who are coming together for a one-time performance just for Coppell and to support the Coppell Community Orchestra. Featured Musicians: Yinhui “Stacy”, Monica Rodriguez, Emmanuel Kwok,SeowonLee and Francis Ku. All proceeds for this event will go toward supporting our Coppell Community Orchestra.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.