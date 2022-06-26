News Roundup 1.jpg
Parade Down Parkway 

Residents are encouraged to join and watch Coppell's  Parade Down Parkway. Residents and businesses are invited to decorate a vehicle, bicycle, or walk along with the patriotic parade on  July 4. 

All entries are required to have a representative attend a mandatory pre-parade meeting on Monday, June 27 at 6 pm, located at Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. 

Red White and Views 

Community members are encouraged to dress up their houses or storefronts with their patriotic best for the Red, White and Views Decorating Contest. To apply, visit CelebrateCoppell.com, click "Red, White and Views", and find the application link under "How to Participate." Submissions will be accepted until June 26. 

 

Summer Chamber classics 

The Coppell Community Orchestra presents Summer Chamber Classics, in partnership with Prime Music Institute. This concert features incredible world-class musicians who are coming together for a one-time performance just for Coppell and to support the Coppell Community Orchestra. Featured Musicians: Yinhui “Stacy”,  Monica Rodriguez, Emmanuel Kwok, Seowon Lee and Francis Ku. All proceeds for this event will go toward supporting our Coppell Community Orchestra. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

