New Tech High at Coppell's DECA chapter, which won a community service award.

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

New Tech DECA chapter wins community service award

The student business organization DECA chapter at New Tech High at Coppell recently received the award for community service from DECA.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

