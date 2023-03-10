New Tech DECA chapter wins community service award
The student business organization DECA chapter at New Tech High at Coppell recently received the award for community service from DECA.
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. Of the 3,200 DECA chapters, only 637 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s chapter campaigns and only 1,038 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s membership campaign.
Coppell Arts Center welcomes new staff
This month, the Coppell Arts Center will be welcoming almost a dozen new friendly faces to the Arts Center team. These new team members fill a variety of different roles, which were addressed as needed for expansion several months ago.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
