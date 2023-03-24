If you’re interested in speaking on the future of Old Town Coppell, join city staff on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Senior and Community Center to take part in a facilitated conversation about the next steps for Old Town. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas and feedback with city leadership.
City to host budget town hall meeting April 6
The annual budget process is under way, and the city of Coppell wants to hear from residents. City staff will host a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the council chambers located at 255 Parkway Boulevard.
Residents are encouraged to attend to hear from city leadership about projects currently under way and to discuss major projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year. During the town hall, residents are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on things that they would like the city to include in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. To learn more about the city of Coppell’s budget, visit coppelltx.gov/budget.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.