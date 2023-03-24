If you’re interested in speaking on the future of Old Town Coppell, join city staff on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Senior and Community Center to take part in a facilitated conversation about the next steps for Old Town. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas and feedback with city leadership.

City to host budget town hall meeting April 6

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

