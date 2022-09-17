Pioneer Day

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

