On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CISD Assisteens information session
CISD students in grades 7-12 interested in joining Assisteens, a nonprofit, volunteer organization, have the opportunity to attend an information session on Sept. 25 at 2:15 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons meeting room. Attendees are invited to stay until the member meeting at 3 p.m. where a guest speaker from the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) will speak about the warning signs of mental health conditions and awareness among middle and high school students.
Kaleidoscope festival returns
Kaleidoscope is coming up at Andrew Brown Park East on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a festival of color, culture and music and highlights diversity in the Coppell community through art, music and more. This year’s event will feature a variety of vendors, performances and activities for everyone to enjoy.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
