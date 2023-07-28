Coppell police officer receives Enforcement Hero Award
Coppell Police Officer Alex Benitez recently received the Enforcement Hero Award from Take the Wheel, an initiative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Texas, for making the most DWI arrests within the department last year. In 2022, the Coppell Police Department made 56 DWI-related arrests. Benitez made 11 of those arrests.
This award, along with several others, are presented annually through the Take the Wheel initiative, a community campaign to reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths, via nominations from law enforcement agencies in the area. They recognize law enforcement for reducing alcohol-related injuries and deaths in North Texas by focusing on drunk driving and underage drinking prevention, policy, training, and enforcement.
Police department records window closure
The Coppell Police Department Records Window will be closed on Friday, Aug. 8 to allow staff to assist with the Coppell National Night Out Golf Tournament. National Night Out (NNO) is a community-building initiative that enhances the relationship between neighborhoods and law enforcement through a night of block parties.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.