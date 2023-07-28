359799241_820611432968464_3172493269226814613_n.jpg
Coppell police officer receives Enforcement Hero Award

Coppell Police Officer Alex Benitez recently received the Enforcement Hero Award from Take the Wheel, an initiative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Texas, for making the most DWI arrests within the department last year. In 2022, the Coppell Police Department made 56 DWI-related arrests. Benitez made 11 of those arrests.


