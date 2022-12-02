Defend your drains this holiday season and collect grease for free recycling instead of pouring it down the drain. Avoid pipe buildup, clogs, and sewer backups caused by cooking oils and grease by collecting them in a disposable container, such as an old bottle, can, or milk carton, and bringing it to one of several drop off locations in the North Texas area. There are two locations in Coppell that are available for grease drop offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week: Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd. and Coppell Village Parkway Pump Station, 1101 Village Pkwy.
Puzzles and games available at the library
The Coppell Library and Community Commons has a variety of jigsaw puzzles and games available for checkout for all ages including 20-piece floor puzzles for kids up to 1,000 piece masterpieces, family puzzles with small, medium, and large pieces so different ages can work on them together, classic games such as Chess, Cribbage, Sorry!, and Life, and new games to try before you buy them, such as Catan Jr, Ticket to Ride, and Sushi Go.
EcoExplorer hours canceled Dec. 6 and Dec. 8
There will be no EcoExplorer hours on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8. Normal hours will return on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
