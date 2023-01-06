Coppell residents should see a slight increase in the refuse collection fee on their monthly utility bills. Starting Jan. 1, trash and recycling fees were raised by three percent, per the city’s contract with Republic Services. For residential customers, refuse rates increased from $18.22 per month to $18.77 per month, plus $1.55 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee. Utility account holders with the senior discount had rates increase from $16.40 per month to $16.89 per month, plus $1.39 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee. Commercial utility accounts also saw their rates increase by three percent. For more information about refuse rates, call the City of Coppell Environmental Health division at 972-462-5177.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

