Coppell residents should see a slight increase in the refuse collection fee on their monthly utility bills. Starting Jan. 1, trash and recycling fees were raised by three percent, per the city’s contract with Republic Services. For residential customers, refuse rates increased from $18.22 per month to $18.77 per month, plus $1.55 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee. Utility account holders with the senior discount had rates increase from $16.40 per month to $16.89 per month, plus $1.39 in sales tax and a $0.10 public education fee. Commercial utility accounts also saw their rates increase by three percent. For more information about refuse rates, call the City of Coppell Environmental Health division at 972-462-5177.
Library continues to accept cash in 2023
Last week, the Cozby Library and Community Commons announced plans to become a cashless facility effective in January and the effects it would have on its printing services. However, in order to sustain its full range of existing services, the library will continue to accept cash in 2023. All current printing and photocopying services will remain available. Black and white printing and photocopying costs $0.15 per page. Color printing and photocopying costs $0.50 per page. Printing will not be limited to 20 pages per job. Payment for printing, copying, lost items, or non-resident memberships may be paid with cash, personal check, money order, or credit/debit card. All credit/card transactions will incur a non-refundable $2 convenience fee.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
