The concrete keeps coming on S. Belt Line with several concrete pours expected this week, while utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep continue. For more information about the S. Belt Line Reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Complete the ESSER Funding Input Survey by May 12
Coppell ISD has received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) to address unfinished learning and COVID-19 recovery.
These funds are designated for one-time or short-term expenditures to address the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the district’s students. CISD is seeking feedback from all district and community stakeholders to help determine how the district should best use the remainder of these resources to address unfinished learning, ongoing COVID-19 recovery and Federal Program grant funds. Let CISD know by completing a brief survey at go.coppellisd.com/ESSERSurvey by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
