The concrete is coming on S. Belt Line Road. There are multiple concrete pours this week and the usual utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep continue. For more information about the S. Belt Line Reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Document shredding
Celebrate Earth Day by recycling your documents on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Coppell Service Center. Coppell residents are invited to have documents safely shredded and recycled by PROSHRED. Place your four boxes (maximum size of each box is 9" x 12" x 17", or the size of a banker's box) in your backseat or trunk, and the PROSHRED crew will remove documents to be shredded. All shredded paper will be recycled, and your container will be returned to your trunk or backseat. Residents are encouraged to come early to ensure space in the truck for their documents.
CHS Rotary Interact Club raises money for schools in Ethiopia
Coppell High School Rotary Interact Club is working hard to raise money for students in Ethiopia. These dollars will fund a tech, engineering, and business curriculum, written by the Interactors and distributed to schools in that region. To raise money, they held an online chess tournament, Knights For A Cause, and raised $250. Rotary Club of Coppell sweetened the donation by awarding the club with an additional $500.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
