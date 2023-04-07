Coppell news 49.png
City of Coppell

Sandy Lake Road maintenance

Crews have started maintenance panel replacement repairs on westbound Sandy Lake Rd. between MacArthur Blvd. and Denton Tap Rd. When the westbound side is finished, crews will move to the eastbound side. Work is expected to be completed by the end of May. This project will require portions of various lanes to be closed periodically. Please be aware of crews on the roadway, drive safely, and consider an alternate route if possible.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments