Crews have started maintenance panel replacement repairs on westbound Sandy Lake Rd. between MacArthur Blvd. and Denton Tap Rd. When the westbound side is finished, crews will move to the eastbound side. Work is expected to be completed by the end of May. This project will require portions of various lanes to be closed periodically. Please be aware of crews on the roadway, drive safely, and consider an alternate route if possible.
Summer registration for Coppell Community Experiences
Summer registration for Coppell Community Experiences programs has arrived for residents. Registration opened Monday, April 3, and non-resident registration opens on the following Monday, April 10. Choose from a variety of camps, classes, and programs for all ages and interests, including STEM, sports, nature, art, creativity, and so much more. To learn more about summer registration, visit www.coppelltx.gov.
