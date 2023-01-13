coppell senior water discount.png

If you are at least 65 years old, then you qualify for a 10% discount on your water bill. Senior citizens must provide a copy of their driver’s license or other form of identification listing their birth date to the Utility Billing department at H2Obills@coppelltx.gov. This discount is not available retroactively, but will be applied on the next billing cycle. If you have any questions, contact the Utility Billing department at 972-304-3695.

Test your smoke alarms

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments