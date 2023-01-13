If you are at least 65 years old, then you qualify for a 10% discount on your water bill. Senior citizens must provide a copy of their driver’s license or other form of identification listing their birth date to the Utility Billing department at H2Obills@coppelltx.gov. This discount is not available retroactively, but will be applied on the next billing cycle. If you have any questions, contact the Utility Billing department at 972-304-3695.
Test your smoke alarms
The Coppell Fire Department and Life Safety Park want to remind residents to test their home smoke alarms each month. Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. To test your smoke alarms at least once a month, press the test button to be sure the alarm is working. For more information, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website, which will have information about the installation and maintenance of home smoke alarms.
MLK Day closures
City of Coppell administrative offices, Coppell Municipal Court, Coppell Animal Services, Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Arts Center, Cozby Library and Community Commons, and Coppell Senior and Community Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and The CORE will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The CORE’s Sunshine Room will be closed.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
