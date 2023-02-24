With spring and severe weather at our doorstep, Life Safety Park and CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray are hosting an engaging and “en-lightning” course on severe weather preparedness at Life Safety Park on Wednesday, March 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Topics covered will include local hazard risk statistics, weather myths and facts, and how you can best prepare yourself and your families when the weather turns ugly. This class will be interactive, so please bring your mobile phone or tablet device, as well as your personal NOAA Weather Radio if you have one. The last 30 minutes of class will be devoted to exploring the Storm Chaser 3 vehicle and assisting attendees with weather radio programming and/or signing up for NotifyCoppell. This class is free, but registration is required, which can be completed on the Life Safety Park website. The event is for ages 16 and up.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

