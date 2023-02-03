Rent a variety of tools and equipment for property cleanup and improvement projects free of charge through the City of Coppell’s new Tool Lending Program.
Starting this February, Coppell residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to borrow individual tools from the city’s Tool Lending Trailer by filling out a user release form and an online application. Upon review of the application and equipment availability, tools will be delivered by staff and can be borrowed for up to a week. Available tools include a lawn mower, bow rake, round shovel, leaf rake, loppers, shears, push broom, hard hat, and safety glasses. For more information about the Tool Lending Program or to fill out an application, please visit coppelltx.gov/1040.
New Deputy City Manager
The City of Coppell announced that Kent Collins has been selected to serve as Deputy City Manager effective Jan. 28, 2023. Collins has worked as the City’s Director of Public Works since 2018 and will replace Vicki Chiavetta who is retiring at the end of last week. During his time in Coppell, Collins has been involved in several major projects including the reconstruction of Freeport Pkwy. and Parkway Blvd., Denton Tap Rd. Intersection Improvements, and the reconstruction of S. Belt Line Rd. He was also instrumental in the development of the water system redundancy project, which is intended to provide emergency water supply to Coppell as well as allow for increased flexibility in the city’s water pumping operations.
City Council candidate filing
Are you interested in running for Coppell City Council? Candidate filing for the May 6, 2023 election is open now through Friday, Feb. 17. Visit coppelltx.gov/election to learn more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
