Rent a variety of tools and equipment for property cleanup and improvement projects free of charge through the City of Coppell’s new Tool Lending Program.

Starting this February, Coppell residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to borrow individual tools from the city’s Tool Lending Trailer by filling out a user release form and an online application. Upon review of the application and equipment availability, tools will be delivered by staff and can be borrowed for up to a week. Available tools include a lawn mower, bow rake, round shovel, leaf rake, loppers, shears, push broom, hard hat, and safety glasses. For more information about the Tool Lending Program or to fill out an application, please visit coppelltx.gov/1040.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

