Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center Open House

The Coppell Humane Society invites the Coppell community to an open house for the Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and goodies, watch a pet portrait demo by Calico Annie Studios, and meet rescue partners with adoptable pets. The Carter BloodCare bus will be on site for a blood drive as well.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

