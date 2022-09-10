The Coppell Humane Society invites the Coppell community to an open house for the Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and goodies, watch a pet portrait demo by Calico Annie Studios, and meet rescue partners with adoptable pets. The Carter BloodCare bus will be on site for a blood drive as well.
Art contest for McLaren
The City of Coppell is partnering with McLaren to have artwork featured on a real McLaren GT at this year’s Kaleidoscope event in October. Participants are encouraged to create a concept celebrating the community and its rich diversity and heritage and highlights what makes Coppell unique. There is no cost to enter and the deadline for artwork to be submitted is Monday, Sept. 12. The winner will be announced on Facebook @CoppellParks and the winning design will be brought to life at the Kaleidoscope event in October.
Coppell High School college night
Coppell High School is hosting a college night for high school seniors this Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to meet with college, career and military booths to help them figure out what’s next for them after high school. For those interested, the event is free and open to all CISD high school students and families.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
