Coppell news roundup 42.png

Coppell Rotary provided funding to the Coppell Historical Society for the development of the Bethel School Steps Flower Garden located in Heritage Park in Old Town Coppell. 

 Courtesy of Suzanne Cravens

Register to vote

On Thursday, April 6 is the last day to register to vote in order to cast your ballot in the May 6, 2023 election. Early voting in Dallas and Denton counties begins April 24. Visit coppelltx.gov/election to start the registration process and learn more about the upcoming election.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments