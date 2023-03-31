On Thursday, April 6 is the last day to register to vote in order to cast your ballot in the May 6, 2023 election. Early voting in Dallas and Denton counties begins April 24. Visit coppelltx.gov/election to start the registration process and learn more about the upcoming election.
Budget Town Hall
The annual budget process is underway, and the city of Coppell wants to hear from local residents. Residents are encouraged to attend this town hall meeting on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the town center council chambers to hear from city leadership about projects currently underway and to discuss major projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year. During the town hall, residents are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on things that they would like the city to include in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. To learn more about the City of Coppell’s budget, visit coppelltx.gov/budget.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
Spring is upon us and that's not slowing the S. Belt Line reconstruction project down. Utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep continue, and there will be multiple concrete pours this week. For more information about the S. Belt Line reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Coppell Rotary Funds Bethel School Steps Flower Garden
Coppell Rotary provided funding to the Coppell Historical Society for the development of the Bethel School Steps Flower Garden located in Heritage Park in Old Town Coppell. These steps belong to one of the original Coppell schools, Bethel School, established approximately in 1858. The city unearthed the steps in a Coppell resident's backyard and transplanted them to Heritage Park.
