The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. The measures on the ballot will ask voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales and use taxes moving forward. If the ballot propositions do not pass, the portion of the sales tax collection will go away. For more information, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
Library closed for staff development
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a staff development day. The library will reopen on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m.
Indie Author Fair applications
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is still looking for local authors to submit an application to be included in the upcoming Indie Author Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. This event brings independent authors and their potential readers together in the library in a supportive atmosphere. Authors can promote or sell copies of their works while visiting with members of the local community. Any independently published author in the Dallas-Fort Worth area may apply, but preference will be given to Coppell residents.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
