City transitions sewer billing method

On Sept. 27, 2022, Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the Water and Sewer Regulations ordinance that switched the current sewer billing method to winter averaging to bill for residential sewer service. Winter averaging is a method used to bill residential accounts for sewer service that uses winter months (Nov. - March) as the basis to calculate a customer’s sewer portion of the utility bill for an entire 12-month billing year. The effect of winter averaging to residential water customers is expected to be negligible with an estimated 73% of bills that will see either no change or a decrease in their sewer charges. For more information about winter averaging, visit coppelltx.gov/winteraverage.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

