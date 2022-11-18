On Sept. 27, 2022, Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the Water and Sewer Regulations ordinance that switched the current sewer billing method to winter averaging to bill for residential sewer service. Winter averaging is a method used to bill residential accounts for sewer service that uses winter months (Nov. - March) as the basis to calculate a customer’s sewer portion of the utility bill for an entire 12-month billing year. The effect of winter averaging to residential water customers is expected to be negligible with an estimated 73% of bills that will see either no change or a decrease in their sewer charges. For more information about winter averaging, visit coppelltx.gov/winteraverage.
The City of Coppell is hiring
The City of Coppell Strategic Financial Engagement (Finance) team is seeking a motivated self-starter with advanced knowledge of accounting, financial, and auditing functions to serve as their next Chief Accountant. The CORE is looking for enthusiastic, mature, safety-minded individuals who want to serve their community to join their lifeguard team who will provide a great attitude. To learn more and apply for these positions as well as other open positions with the City of Coppell, please visit the city’s Employment Opportunities page.
Holiday parade applications open
Applications are now open for the Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting. The holiday lighted parade features beautifully decorated floats built by local groups and businesses, all with twinkling holiday lights. Watch for the top three “Best Decorated” floats and pick your favorites as they go by. The parade will travel north on Samuel Blvd. to Parkway Blvd., then west to Andrew Brown Park East on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
