September is Hunger Action Month and the North Texas Food Bank is taking action. During the month, the NTFB is creating awareness about food insecurity by hosting a Peanut Butter Drive. The goal of this drive is to collect kid-friendly protein to help feed North Texas locals. The Coppell City Council is calling on the community to help the NTFB reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter this year. Donations can be dropped off at Metrocrest Services and monetary donations can be made online.
Citizen Satisfaction Survey
This is the final week for Coppell citizens to complete the City of Coppell’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey, which ends Friday, Sept. 9. The goal of the survey is to help city officials better understand the needs and concerns residents of Coppell have. This survey has been conducted every few years since 1994 and the survey this year is designed to be quicker and easier for community members to complete. The survey takes between 8-12 minutes and can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
City of Coppell Offices Closed in Observance of Labor Day
The City of Coppell’s administrative offices, Municipal Court, Coppell Animal Services, Coppell Arts Center, Cozby Library and Community Commons, and the Coppell Senior and Community Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. The CORE will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the outdoor pool will be open for its last day of the season from 1 to 7 p.m. The Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
