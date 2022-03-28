Coppell nonprofit to offer emotional support to donor families

A Coppell nonprofit has launched a program to help donor families navigate their grief.
Taylor’s Gift began in 2010 following the death of Taylor Storch in a skiing accident while she vacationed with her family in Colorado, her mother and co-founder of Taylor’s Gift, Tara Storch said. Taylor’s parents made the decision to donate her organs and were able to save five lives as a result. After returning to Coppell, Tara and Todd Storch launched Taylor’s Gift.
Previously the nonprofit focused on sharing the importance of organ donation and encouraging others to register and make it an easier conversation topic, highlighting the fact that donors would be able to “outlive themselves,” Storch said.
“We saw over the years this kind of lack of dedicated emotional support for this side of organ donation,” Storch said. “You hear the stories about the recipient's side and how they received a kidney or liver, and they're able to have a second chance of life. Well, that second chance would have never happened without a donor family saying yes to organ donation. It starts there. Organ donation, being a donor family, it's a unique grief.”
The newly launched Kindred Hearts program is two-fold, offering a support group led by trained facilitators and individual family support from our family guides free to the donor family. Donor families from all over the United States are able to receive help through Taylor’s Gift, Storch said.
“It's led by those who understand what we have walked,” she said. “All of our support groups and facilitators have had grief in their lives. They are able to relate to that heaviness of grief. We were able to launch this kindred hearts program, and it's so needed across the nation. So much so that John Hopkins at NYU has partnered with us to do a research program and pilot study around our program because they see a need for this across the nation.”
Storch said families have just started reaching out to their nonprofit in search of assistance while navigating their grief.
Through the Taylor's Gift Kindred Hearts Program, a trained Caring Guide will also be hand-selected and matched to a donor family based on shared experiences. These Caring Guides will walk alongside donor families and help them move forward as they navigate their individual grief journeys. Support groups will also be available led by trained facilitators.
