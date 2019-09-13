Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept. 19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fund raise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to give can either give a donation directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
Several Coppell nonprofits are joining this year. Citizen's Police Academy Coppell Alumni Association is hoping to raise $15,000 for a reliable patrol car.
“One of the problems we’re having with citizens on patrol is they’re (the patrol cars) in the shop a lot, and they’re older models,” said Tracy Fisher, police academy program director.
Fisher said Citizens on Patrol performs many services for the community including checking on homes when residents are away on vacation and patrolling parking lots. She said the group has put about 13,000 miles on the car since the beginning of the year.
“We do all kinds of things that help police officers stay doing police work,” she said.
Even though the organization’s goal is a large one, Fisher said she’s hopeful the community will step up and support the work that the Citizen’s Police Academy and Citizens on Patrol is doing to support Coppell police officers.
The Coppell Arts Center is partnering with the Coppell Arts Council to raise $50,000 to support programming and to build an outdoor performance stage for the arts center. Funds will go toward the construction cost and a grand opening concert.
Alex Hargis, managing director for the Coppell Arts Center, said the performance stage will be used for free events, concerts, artisan markets and moving screenings.
Hargis said the organization is leaning on its partners to get the word out about its goal.
“I’m quite confident we’ll get the support we need to make it happen,” he said.
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
This year, the event will continue to include FUNdraising pages, a new giving tool introduced last year. These pages give supporters of a nonprofit the chance to raise money on an organization’s behalf.
Other participating Coppell organizations include the Coppell Lions Club, Metrocrest Services, Coppell Humane Society and the Coppell ISD Education Foundation.
