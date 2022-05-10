Coppell Crime Blotter graphic

Coppell Police Department officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 3 p.m. May 5, according to community crime map information.

The incident took place in a commercial office building on the 600 block of S. Royal Lane.

Other incidents of note the week of May 3-9 were:

- At 6:04 a.m. May 4, a report of theft of property occurred at a grocery supermarket on the 900 block of E. Sandy Lake Road.

- At 8:42 p.m. May 4, a Class C theft was reported at a grocery supermarket on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Road.

- At 3:30 a.m. May 6, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a specialty store on the 200 block of S. Denton Tap Road. 

- At 7:30 a.m. May 6, officers responded to a report of theft of property on the 400 block of S. Denton Tap Road.

