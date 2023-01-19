Coppell Parks and Recreation has a new name: Coppell Community Experiences.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department announced that it has become Coppell Community Experiences as part of a rebranding effort. The department is looking to reimagine the way that they serve the Coppell community in the future.
“Since the Coppell Parks and Recreation was created, the department has added many facilities and amenities for the community to experience,” said Jessica Carpenter, Director of Community Experiences with the City of Coppell. “With the addition of a cemetery in 2009, the Coppell Arts Center in 2020, and integrating with the Cozby Library and Community Commons in the spring of 2022, we quickly have expanded beyond the purview of a typical parks and recreation agency. We knew that with the growth of the community and our department it was also time to welcome a new name that better describes what we offer.”
Prior to becoming the Parks and Recreation Department in 1985, the parks team was just a few employees under the Public Works Department who mowed grass in public areas. As Coppell grew, the demand for more parks and facilities grew, which led to the formation of the Leisure Services Department in 1996. In 2003, Leisure Services became Parks and Recreation. And now, Parks and Recreation is becoming Coppell Community Experiences.
A large focus for the Coppell Community Experiences team is to inform the community about what this rebrand encompasses. They oversee The CORE, Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center, Senior and Community Center at Grapevine Springs, Coppell Arts Center, Biodiversity Education Center, Cozby Library and Community Commons, Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, special events, camps, adult athletics, Community Gardens, the Farmers Market, parks, trails, and playgrounds.
Going into 2023, Carpenter said the team has a full slate of exciting events.
“The Arts Center is currently in its second season and there are still tickets available and opportunities to catch an exciting concert or performance,” she said. “In addition, our most-loved special events like Celebrate Coppell, Sunset Socials, parades, and more will be returning for the community to enjoy.”
The department's services and offerings are not changing and Coppell Community Experiences is still going to provide the Coppell community with all types of experiences. Along with the rebrand, there is also a new logo.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
