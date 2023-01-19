Coppell Community Experiences.png

Coppell Parks and Recreation has a new name: Coppell Community Experiences.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department announced that it has become Coppell Community Experiences as part of a rebranding effort. The department is looking to reimagine the way that they serve the Coppell community in the future.

