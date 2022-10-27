During a brief meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, the City of Coppell’s Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss a site plan and replat for Seefried Industrial Properties.

The site plan is currently being used as a Park’n Fly location and has several buildings in addition to car canopy areas that will be removed to allow for new construction outlined in the new site plan. Two office warehouse buildings are proposed to be constructed on the site, side by side, with the truck courts facing one another. There is an entrance proposed on Gateway Boulevard, which will bring trucks straight into the truck court area and two other entrances will be located on Royal Lane.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

