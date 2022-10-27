During a brief meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, the City of Coppell’s Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss a site plan and replat for Seefried Industrial Properties.
The site plan is currently being used as a Park’n Fly location and has several buildings in addition to car canopy areas that will be removed to allow for new construction outlined in the new site plan. Two office warehouse buildings are proposed to be constructed on the site, side by side, with the truck courts facing one another. There is an entrance proposed on Gateway Boulevard, which will bring trucks straight into the truck court area and two other entrances will be located on Royal Lane.
Building one is located closest to Royal Lane and is proposed to be 120,120 square feet, while building two is located on the eastern portion of the site and proposed to be 161,720 square feet.
The existing site has several trees planted around the perimeter of the site and the vast majority of the existing trees on-site will be preserved. There are approximately seven live oak trees that will be removed along with some crepe myrtles, but the trees proposed to be removed will be mitigated with 113 new tree plantings.
The buildings will be made of tilt wall and will have a storefront front facade with an awning separating the top and bottom windows. The corners of the buildings will be dressed up and provide glass, decorative reveals.
Two existing billboard signs located on the property will be removed with this development.
For the replat request, it is a companion item to Seefried Development and the plat will create one lot and dedicate associated easements and fire lanes on the property.
Staff is recommending approval of the Seefried development site plan and the Seefried addition.
During pre-session, the city council had confusion and general concern about trucking operations and the traffic impact to Royal Lane. South Royal Lane is a four-lane divided thoroughfare. This segment of Gateway Boulevard is a two-lane undivided thoroughfare built within a 70-foot right-of-way.
The applicants said that the expectation with this project is that there will be more cars than trucks because of the office spaces within the warehouse buildings, so it should not result in more traffic.
The site plan and replat motions were approved unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
