The Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to hold a public hearing to consider three different text change amendments to the Code of Ordinances that were discussed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 13. All text change amendments were approved by the commission at their meeting.
The first public hearing was held to consider a text change amendment to the Code of Ordinances for accessory structure regulations. This section of the zoning ordinance was last amended in 2014 and HB 2439, approved in 2019, limits the city’s ability to regulate building materials. Removing this requirement is part of the amendment, as well as addressing pool cabanas, workshops, other accessory buildings and carports related to one-family and two-family residences.
The amendment will allow a pool cabana to have a ¾ bathroom, a workshop to have a half bathroom and other accessory structures to have a utility sink or ¾ bathroom. The ordinance specifically prohibits “sleeping chambers,” which would prevent an accessory dwelling unit being built without the proper zoning.
The changes that will be made to accessory structures include amending the minimum setbacks and maximum heights, depending on the size of the accessory structure. Accessory structures less than 150 square feet will be able to have a maximum height of 12 feet and this is a change from the current requirement of 10 feet maximum. Accessory structures more than 150 square feet will be able to have a maximum height of 16 feet and this is a change from the current 12 feet maximum previously allowed.
Carports are currently listed as having special setback requirements and are grouped with the other accessory buildings, but the commission approved that now there will be a separate section for carports, making it easier to read. The amendment requires that carports be accessed only from the rear alley, which is currently allowed for both rear and side alley access.
The next text change amendment public hearing that was held was for provisions for business zoning districts, increasing the maximum allowed attached building sign area from .5 square feet to 1 square foot per aggregate linear foot of frontage for tenants with multiple facades that face two public streets.
This section of the zoning ordinance was last amended in 2022 with the allowance of Pylon Signage and before that, it was amended in 2014. Changes made were some of several amendments to the zoning ordinance related to the city’s small business assistance initiative and consisted of reducing the front yard setback requirement for monument signs, increasing the allowable area of attached signs if they contain multiple street frontages, and more. There were also revisions in 2012 that consisted of a larger overhaul of the sign section of the code of ordinances.
This change would double the allowable signage in the specific instance where the tenant has multiple street frontages, according to Matt Steer, development services administrator for the city of Coppell. He said that there are several businesses located on corner lots that could either add to their existing business signage or replace it with larger signage since the ordinance was approved.
The final text change amendment that was discussed was amending the off-street parking requirements for kindergartens, day schools and similar child training and care establishments, allowing for three parking spaces in lieu of the required circular drive.
This ordinance affects the typical daycare facilities where a circular drive is provided, allowing for parents to drop off their child at the front door of the building, according to Mary Paron-Boswell, senior planner for the city of Coppell. Variances to the circular drive requirement have been requested and granted in the past.
The amendment would allow for those who wish to continue to provide a circular drive to do so, and those who do not want one or have room for one, to provide three of the required parking spaces by the front entrance for child drop-offs, Paron-Boswell said.
If city council and the commission are favorable of the necessary ordinance amendments to be considered, they will be brought forward for adoption by city council on July 11.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.