The Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to hold a public hearing to consider three different text change amendments to the Code of Ordinances that were discussed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 13. All text change amendments were approved by the commission at their meeting.

The first public hearing was held to consider a text change amendment to the Code of Ordinances for accessory structure regulations. This section of the zoning ordinance was last amended in 2014 and HB 2439, approved in 2019, limits the city’s ability to regulate building materials. Removing this requirement is part of the amendment, as well as addressing pool cabanas, workshops, other accessory buildings and carports related to one-family and two-family residences.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

