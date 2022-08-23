Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766-acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell.

During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit on approximately 10 lots. The property would allow for the combination of retail, restaurants, medical office space, a banquet center, a daycare and a bank.

Arianna Morrison is the reporter for the Coppell Gazette, the Lakeside Journal and The Leader. Email her with story suggestions at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments