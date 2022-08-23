Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766 acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell. During the session on August 18, Mary Paron Boswell, senior planner, presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit on approximately 10 lots. The property would allow for the combination of retail, restaurants, medical office space, a banquet center, a daycare and a bank.
During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit on approximately 10 lots. The property would allow for the combination of retail, restaurants, medical office space, a banquet center, a daycare and a bank.
An advanced linear park is also included in the plans, dividing the front half and back half of the property, allowing for a space for visitors and employees to spend time. The property will have benches, sidewalks and arbors throughout. There is also an ongoing discussion by city staff about placing art sculptures in the linear park, as it acts as a focal point for the development.
“The idea of the park is to have people in the offices that will transition between the front and the back of the retail to have somewhere to just have walkability, a softer, green-scaped area rather than what we see around Dallas everywhere with concrete,” Bobby Mendoza said, who represented the applicant in the zoning case.
The proposed Victory Shops in Coppell and its preliminary plat proposal were both unanimously recommended for approval by the commission.
Along with the Victory Shops in Coppell, the commission discussed proposed site plans for Park West III Commerce Center and a replat proposal, as well as an East Belt Line Road development proposal and plat proposal.
The Park West II Commerce Center site is located on Southwestern Boulevard and South Belt Line Road and will include three office warehouse buildings and DART tracks to the south of the property.
Two of the warehouse buildings will be built side-by-side at 109,240 square feet and 94,740 square feet, respectively, with the third, smaller building located off to the side at 24,608 square feet.
The East Belt Line Road proposal will include two office warehouse buildings and DART tracks to the north of the property. The first warehouse building is set to be 51,576 square feet and the second building will be 74,568 square feet
The Park West III Commerce Center and its replat proposal, and the East Belt Line Road and its plat proposal were approved unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is the reporter for the Coppell Gazette, the Lakeside Journal and The Leader. Email her with story suggestions at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
