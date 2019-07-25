Those who work in Coppell may soon have a new way to get to their jobs as the city works to launch a pilot workforce transit program.
“The No. 1 thing we hear today from businesses is that they struggle to find employees, and they say what contributes to that factor is that we don’t have any type of workforce transit here in town,” said Mindi Hurley, director of community development.
Hurley said the program focuses on the first-mile and last-mile connection for those who are currently using public transportation to commute to businesses in Coppell or for those who could potentially work for Coppell if they could use public transportation.
She said the idea behind the test program is to allow the city to analyze data and to determine if a full workforce transit program is in fact needed.
The city is planning to form a partnership with the Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA) and Lyft.
"This option is really the best for us because it provides us the most flexibility for a temporary solution to a workforce transit,” Hurley said.
DCTA will administer the contract, and Lyft will provide all the mobility services.
Riders who wish to use the program will be given a unique code to use that will give them a discounted ride. Each ride is expected cost between $12 and $15, but riders will only pay a fraction of the cost while the city picks up the rest of the tab.
Lyft will pick up riders at five transit stops including the DART Trinity Mills Station, the DART Belt Line Station, the DCTA Hebron Station, the DART bus stop at Saintsbury Street and Belt Line Road and the DART bus stop at Regent Boulevard and Royal Lane.
“The reason we chose these locations is that we felt like they provided transit locations surrounding all areas of the community based on the proximity to Coppell,” Hurley said.
For the pilot program, Lyft will only be transporting passengers to businesses located on the west side of Coppell, but Hurley said those boundaries can be amended at any time during the pilot.
Hurley said the city staff explored the option of making the entire city the workforce zone, but including the entire city would increase the cost of the average ride.
The program is expected to cost approximately $100,000 with 25 percent going to DCTA for administering the contract and the other part utilized for marketing the program and transportation costs.
The next step in the process is to enter into an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) with the DCTA. The ILA is planned to be brought to the council for approval during the Aug. 13 meeting. Once approved, the DCTA board will have to approve the agreement also. After both groups green light the agreement, Lyft is expected to deploy its services on Oct. 1.
Hurley said the city staff will spend the months of August and September doing business forums and getting the word out about the program.
The pilot program will last for 12 months lasting from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of 2020.
“The beauty of this program is the flexibility,” Hurley said. “At any point throughout this program we can modify the boundaries of the workforce zone, we can modify the transit stops, and we can modify the subsidy we are providing.”
