The Coppell Municipal Court and the Coppell Police Department will join the Texas Marshals Association and other regional participants in Warrant Resolution Week, a statewide annual event to help resolve outstanding warrants.
Warrant Resolution Week officially begins March 20.
The municipal court encourages anyone with a warrant to take advantage of several options available to settle their outstanding warrants prior to the event. Residents can contact the municipal court immediately to voluntarily resolve their cases before they are compelled to appear by arrest.
The municipal court is located in the Coppell Justice Center, 130 Town Center Boulevard. Court staff is available for in-person assistance Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The court can also be reached by calling 972-304-3650.
Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay, the individual may request a judge assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.