The Coppell Police Department has been providing a women’s self-defense class to empower women to defend themselves against attackers for several years.
The self-defense program aims to educate women on real threats to personal safety, their right to defend themselves, and teach them good fighting stances. The program also includes teaching the four elements of BADD — Be a tough target, Attract Attention, Deny Privacy, and Do Something. The women’s self-defense class teaches participants a variety of strikes, kicks, and stuns to enable them to fight off an attacker, Coppell Police Department Officer Kelly Luther said.
“We have had a lot of positive feedback and interest from the community as well as CISD staff,” Luther said. “We are looking to host our next high school women’s self-defense class at the conclusion of the school year and will offer a fall women’s self-defense class for adults. Those dates have not been decided yet.”
Recently, the Coppell Police Department extended the women’s self-defense class to teachers and staff members of Coppell ISD for the first time. About 25 women attended the two-day class during Coppell ISD’s winter break in December 2022. The class was taught by School Resource Officer Dustin Mayfield-Walter.
“The Women’s Self-Defense class is provided as a service to the community,” Mayfield-Walter said in a press release. “Regardless of where they live — in Coppell or outside the city limits — Coppell ISD teachers and staff are an important part of our community.”
The idea of extending the program to teachers and staff members came out of the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training, which is being taught or will be taught in every school in Coppell ISD.
The women’s self-defense class aims to provide a memorable, effective, and fun experience that combines mental and physical aspects of personal safety. The program includes learning and practicing vocal distraction methods, strikes to certain parts of the body, and the opportunity to hear stories from local women who have experienced assault.
The class begins by teaching participants how to be a tough target, including paying attention to their surroundings, staying off their phones, and encouraging them to be vocal and loud when faced with a threat. Participants are taught to attract attention to themselves by yelling distraction words, such as "fire," and to keep the assailant at a distance.
To give participants a chance to practice what they have learned, a person in protective gear called a RedMan suit is used. Participants are given the opportunity to perform strikes, run through scenarios, and practice the techniques they have learned. The objective is not to fight the attacker but to get away from them and avoid becoming a victim.
“You could see the confidence grow,” Mayfield-Walter said in a press release. “The second day went smoother because everybody was more comfortable with what they had learned and how to apply it.”
The Coppell Police Department plans to offer the women’s self-defense class to Coppell ISD staff and teachers again soon, most likely during another district break.
For more information about Coppell Police Department services and programs, please visit coppelltx.gov/police.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.