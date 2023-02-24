The Coppell Police Department has been providing a women’s self-defense class to empower women to defend themselves against attackers for several years.

The self-defense program aims to educate women on real threats to personal safety, their right to defend themselves, and teach them good fighting stances. The program also includes teaching the four elements of BADD — Be a tough target, Attract Attention, Deny Privacy, and Do Something. The women’s self-defense class teaches participants a variety of strikes, kicks, and stuns to enable them to fight off an attacker, Coppell Police Department Officer Kelly Luther said.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments