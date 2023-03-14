The Coppell Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were on March 5. The first aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. with a deadly weapon at a residence located on the 500 block of Hawken Drive. The second aggravated assault also occurred with a deadly weapon at 11:38 a.m. at a parking lot on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd.
The department responded to one commercial burglary last week which happened at 12:26 a.m. on March 5 at an office building located on the 1800 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
Three thefts happened last week, according to community crime map data. The first theft happened on March 7 at midnight at a residence located on the 600 block of N. Coppell Rd. The second theft also happened on March 7 at 8:02 p.m. at a drugstore located on the 200 block of N. Denton Tap Rd. The third theft happened on March 11 at 11:25 a.m. at a restaurant located on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd.
