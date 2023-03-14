The Coppell Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were on March 5. The first aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. with a deadly weapon at a residence located on the 500 block of Hawken Drive. The second aggravated assault also occurred with a deadly weapon at 11:38 a.m. at a parking lot on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

