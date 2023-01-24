The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.

One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The aggravated assault happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. on the side of the road located on the 500 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd. in Coppell.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments