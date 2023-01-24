The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.
One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The aggravated assault happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. on the side of the road located on the 500 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd. in Coppell.
Nine incidents of theft occurred last week. The first theft happened in a parking lot located on the 700 block of Fairway Dr. in Coppell on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 a.m. The second theft happened on the same day at 11 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1700 block of E. Belt Line Rd. in Coppell.
The third theft happened in an office building on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:22 a.m. on the 1200 block of S. Freeport Pkwy. in Coppell.
The fourth and fifth theft both occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The first one was at 4:53 p.m. in a residence located on the 400 block of Forest Ridge Dr. in Coppell and the second one was at 6:06 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd. in Coppell.
Three more thefts occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19. The first one was in a parking lot located on the 500 block of Southwestern Blvd. in Coppell at 5 a.m., the second one was also in a parking lot located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd. in Coppell at 1:49 p.m., and the third one happened at the 200 block on W. Sam Rayburn Tollway in Coppell at 9:22 p.m.
The final theft last week occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 200 block of N. Moore Rd. in Coppell.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.