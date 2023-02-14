The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to six counts of theft last week. The first theft happened on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at a convenience store located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Road. The second theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at midnight at a residence located on the 600 block of S. Macarthur Blvd. The third theft happened in an office building on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. located on the 200 block of N. Freeport Pkwy.
The fourth theft happened on Thursday, Feb. at 9 p.m. in a restaurant located on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd. The fifth and sixth thefts both happened on Friday, Feb. 10, the first at 2:08 a.m. in a residence on the 700 block of Madison St. and the second at 6 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 200 block of E. Sh, Svc in Coppell.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
