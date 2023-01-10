The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 8, including thefts and burglary. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.

Three burglaries happened last week, two of which were residential and one that was commercial. On Jan. 1 at 12 a.m., there was a commercial burglary at 700 S. Macarthur Blvd. in Coppell. On Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., there was a residential burglary located at 300 Barclay Ave. in Coppell and on Jan. 6 at 6:30 a.m., there was another residential burglary located at 300 Southwestern Blvd. in Coppell.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

