The Coppell Police Department responded to various crime reports during the week of Sunday, March 19 through Sunday, March 26. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to seven counts of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first theft happened on March 20 at 12:52 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1100 block of Northpoint Drive. The next three thefts all occurred on March 21, with the first one being at 10 a.m. at an office building located on the 400 block of N. Freeport Pkwy, the second one being at 11:30 a.m. at an office building located on the 200 block of W. Sh, and the third being at 6:45 p.m. at a hotel located on the 1100 block of Northpoint Drive.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

