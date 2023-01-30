Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

The Coppell Police Department responded to very few calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.

Four counts of theft happened last week with the first one being on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:32 p.m. in a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments