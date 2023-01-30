The Coppell Police Department responded to very few calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.
Four counts of theft happened last week with the first one being on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:32 p.m. in a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
The second theft occurred in a parking lot located on the 200 block of W. Sh in Coppell on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m., the third theft happened in an office building located on the 200 block of Tx in Coppell on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:15 p.m., and the final theft happened at a gas station located on the 400 block of S. Denton Tap Rd. on Friday, Jan. 27 at 4:40 a.m.
One commercial burglary happened last week on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. in a residence located on the 500 block of Grace Lane.
One aggravated assault happened last week on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. on the side of the road on the 500 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
