The Coppell Police Department responded various crime reports the week of Sunday, March 12 through Sunday, March 19. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to various thefts last week. The first theft occurred on March 14 at 9:34 p.m. in an office building located on the 200 block of E. Parkway Blvd. The next three thefts occurred on March 15, all of which occurred in an office building located on the 200 block of W. Sam Rayburn Tollway.
The next two thefts happened on March 16, with the first being at 12:42 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 600 block of S. Freeport Pkwy. The second theft on March 16 happened at 9 p.m. in a residence located on the 1500 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd.
The next theft happened on March 17 at 3:29 p.m. on the 500 block of Loxley Drive. The final theft happened on March 18 at 10 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Drive.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
