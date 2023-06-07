The Coppell Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 28 through Sunday, June 4. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to one aggravated assault, which was with the use of a deadly weapon. The aggravated assault happened on June 1 at 10:12 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 900 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd.
The police department also responded to one commercial burglary last week, which happened on June 2 at 12:10 a.m. on the 600 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
There were four thefts last week that the Coppell Police Department responded to. The first theft occurred on May 28 at 1 p.m. at a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd. The second theft happened on May 31 at 12:37 p.m. in a parking lot. The third theft happened on June 1 at 10:12 a.m. at another grocery store located on the 900 block of E. Sandy Lake Rd. The fourth and final theft last week occurred on June 3 at 10:20 a.m. at a parking lot located on the 100 block of W. Sandy Lake Rd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
