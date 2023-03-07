The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 5. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to two assaults last week. Both assaults happened on March 5, with the first being at 5 a.m. in a residence located on the 500 block of Hawken Dr., and the second being at 11:38 a.m. in a parking lot on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd.
The Coppell Police Department also responded to two commercial burglaries, both of which were on March 2. The first burglary happened in an office building located on the 600 block of N. Denton Tap Rd. at 6:15 p.m. The second burglary happened in a restaurant located on the 600 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
Seven counts of theft were recorded last week by the Coppell Police Department, according to the community crime map.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
