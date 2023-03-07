The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 5. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to two assaults last week. Both assaults happened on March 5, with the first being at 5 a.m. in a residence located on the 500 block of Hawken Dr., and the second being at 11:38 a.m. in a parking lot on the 100 block of S. Denton Tap Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

