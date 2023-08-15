The Coppell Police Department responded to a variety of reported crimes the week of Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to one aggravated assault during that time frame, which was reported for on Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. at a residence located on the 300 block of S. Coppell Road.
The police department also responded to two burglaries, one of which was a commercial burglary and one of which was a residential burglary. The commercial burglary was reported for Aug. 8 at 10:23 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 100 block of Southwestern Blvd. The residential burglary was reported for Aug. 9 at 3:26 p.m. at a residence located on the 600 block of Johnson Drive.
The police department also responded to three thefts last week. The first theft was reported for Aug. 6 at 4 a.m. at an office building located on the 600 block of S. Royal Lane. The next theft was reported for Aug. 7 at 5:02 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Parkway Blvd., and the third and final theft was reported for Aug. 9 at 3:25 p.m. on the 300 block of Woodhurst Place.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
