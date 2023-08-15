Coppell police file.jpg

The Coppell Police Department responded to a variety of reported crimes the week of Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to one aggravated assault during that time frame, which was reported for on Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. at a residence located on the 300 block of S. Coppell Road.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

