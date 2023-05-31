The Coppell Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 21 through Sunday, May 28. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to two burglaries last week, one of which was a commercial burglary and one of which was a residential burglary. The residential burglary occurred onMay 26 at 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Hummingbird Drive. The commercial burglary happened on May 27 at 11 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 100 block of Southwestern Blvd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

