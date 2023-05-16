The Coppell Police Department responded to a commercial burglary and several thefts the week of Sunday, May 7 through Sunday, May 14. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to one commercial burglary last week, which happened on May 12 at 9 p.m. at an office building located on the 200 block of Airline Drive.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

