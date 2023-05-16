The Coppell Police Department responded to a commercial burglary and several thefts the week of Sunday, May 7 through Sunday, May 14. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to one commercial burglary last week, which happened on May 12 at 9 p.m. at an office building located on the 200 block of Airline Drive.
The police department also responded to several thefts last week, which happened on the following days and locations:
May 8 at 7:39 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 400 block of S. Royal Ln.
May 8 at 7:47 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1100 block of Northpoint Drive
May 8 at 10:21 a.m. at a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
May 9 at 12:55 p.m. at a school located on the 400 block of Mockingbird Ln.
May 10 at 4 p.m. at an office building located on the 100 block of W. Sandy Lake Rd.
May 11 at 6:15 a.m. at a convenience store located on the 100 block of W. Sandy Lake Rd.
May 13 at 11:40 a.m. at an office building located on the 400 block of Airline Drive
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
