The Coppell Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 19, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to six counts of theft last week. The first theft happened on Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. in a residence located on the 300 block of Pepperwood Street. The next two thefts both happened on Feb. 14, the first one was on 8 a.m. in a residence located on the 500 block of Lake Forest Drive, and the second one was at 7:36 p.m. in a hotel located on the 1100 block of Northpoint Drive. The third theft happened on Feb. 15 at 4:52 p.m. at a convenience store located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Rd. The last two thefts were on Feb. 16, one of which was at midnight at a residence located on the 900 block of Crestview Drive, and the second one was at 7:30 p.m. in a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
Two robberies happened last week that were recorded in community crime map data. The first one was on Feb. 15 at 3:37 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 200 block of Dividend Drive and the second one was on Feb. 17 in a parking lot located on the 600 block of N. Coppell Rd.
One burglary happened last week, which was a commercial burglary of a rental storage facility. The burglary occurred on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
