The Coppell Police Department responded to few crimes during the week of Sunday, April 2 through Sunday, April 9. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to five counts of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first theft occurred on April 3 at 5:20 p.m. in a government building on the 200 block of E. Parkway Blvd. The next four thefts all happened on April 5, with the first one being at 7:15 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 300 block of S. Royal Ln. and the second one happening at 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 100 block of S. Royal Ln. The next theft happened at 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 700 block of W. Sandy Lake Rd., and the final one happened at 3:40 p.m. in a commercial office building located on the 500 block of S. Royal Ln.
There was one commercial burglary recorded that the Coppell Police Department responded to, which happened on April 8 at 4:04 a.m. in an office building located on the 300 block of S. Sh, Svc in Coppell.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.