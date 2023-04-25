The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to a commercial robbery during that time frame last week. The robbery took place on April 17 at 10:06 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
The police department also responded to several thefts last week. The first theft occurred on April 19 at 7:06 p.m. at a grocery store located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd. The next theft happened on April 20 at 11:30 a.m. at a gas station located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Rd.
The next four thefts all happened on April 21. The first was at 9:05 a.m. at a convenience store located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Rd., the second was at 4:30 p.m. at a residence located on the 600 block of Andover Ln., the third was at 5:45 p.m. at a school located on the 100 block of Town Center Blvd., and the fourth was at a gas station located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Rd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
