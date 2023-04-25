The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to a commercial robbery during that time frame last week. The robbery took place on April 17 at 10:06 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 700 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments