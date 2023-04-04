The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, March 26 through Sunday, April 2. Here are some of the thefts of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to eight reports of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first two thefts happened on March 27, one of which was at 5:06 a.m. at a residence located on the 500 block of Grace Lane, and the other which happened at 6:41 p.m. at a doctors office located on the 1000 block of E. Sandy Lake Road.
The next three thefts occurred on March 28. The first one was at 11:30 a.m. at an office building located on the 600 block of S. Macarthur Blvd., the second one happened at 8:29 p.m. at a grocery store located on the 900 block of E. Sandy Lake Road, and the third one was at 8:41 p.m. at a doctors office located on the 300 block of N. Denton Tap Rd.
The next theft happened on March 29 at 6 p.m. at a stadium located on the 100 block of W. Parkway Blvd. The last two thefts happened on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. and March 31 at 12:10 p.m., both of which were in a parking lot. The first was on the 800 block of W. Sandy Lake Rd. and the second happened on the 1700 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
