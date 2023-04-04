The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, March 26 through Sunday, April 2. Here are some of the thefts of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to eight reports of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first two thefts happened on March 27, one of which was at 5:06 a.m. at a residence located on the 500 block of Grace Lane, and the other which happened at 6:41 p.m. at a doctors office located on the 1000 block of E. Sandy Lake Road.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments