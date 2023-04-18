The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, April 9 through Sunday, April 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.

The Coppell Police Department responded to nine counts of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first four thefts happened on April 10, with the first being at 9 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Dr., the second being at 12 p.m. at a residence located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Dr., the third being at 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 100 block of N. Moore Rd., and the fourth happened at 8 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments