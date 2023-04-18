The Coppell Police Department responded to several thefts during the week of Sunday, April 9 through Sunday, April 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Coppell during that time period, according to community crime map data.
The Coppell Police Department responded to nine counts of theft last week, according to community crime map data. The first four thefts happened on April 10, with the first being at 9 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Dr., the second being at 12 p.m. at a residence located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Dr., the third being at 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 100 block of N. Moore Rd., and the fourth happened at 8 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of Riverchase Rd.
The next two thefts happened on April 11, with the first being at 7 a.m. in a commercial office building on the 1100 block of Executive Dr. and the second being at 9:28 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 1400 block of S. Belt Line Rd. The next theft happened on April 12 at 12 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 500 block of Airline Drive.
The final two thefts happened on April 14 at 11:58 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 1200 block of S. Freeport Pkwy. and on April 15 at 5 p.m. in a commercial office building located on the 200 block of E. Parkway Blvd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
